Randle finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two boards in 26 minutes of a 121-113 win against the Nets on Friday.

Randle's 13 points were a season-high for the third-year man. Randle has seen his role increase due to injuries in the Magic backcourt and has played at least 20 minutes in his last five games. He'll face the Celtics on Sunday.