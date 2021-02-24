Randle finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two boards and two assists in 18 minutes of a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
Randle appeared in his fourth game since joining the Magic, scoring a season-best nine points in the effort. The reserve guard has seen solid playing time in each game this season, averaging 18 minutes across four games. He'll face the Nets on Thursday,
