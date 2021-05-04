Randle went for 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes off the bench in the 119-112 win over the Pistons on Monday.

It was a balanced effort for the Magic who had seven of their nine players score in double figures with Randle's 18 points second on the team behind fellow reserve Mo Bamba's 22 points. Randle over his last eight outings has scored in double-digits four times and is averaging 8.5 points over that span.