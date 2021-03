Randle registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes Monday against Dallas.

Randle continues to contribute across multiple categories off the bench and is averaging 19.6 minutes so far this season. He's failed to score in double digits since joining the Magic, but he typically dishes out at least a few assists and snags a few rebounds, averaging 2.0 boards and 2.7 dimes on the year (seven games).