Randle added 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists over 35 minutes in Thursday's overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Filling in as a starter for Michael Carter-Williams (illness), Randle had himself a night despite the poor shooting effort. While for the most part, the shots weren't falling, he still set a season-high with 15 points, and the six rebounds were a new career high. Based on his season thus far, it's fair to view this performance as anomaly.