Okeke will play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports. He's expected to play between 12 and 14 minutes.

The 2019 first-rounder hasn't played since suffering a bone bruise back on Dec. 31, but he'll be an option off the bench Tuesday for the first time in 16 games. Okeke will likely face a restriction for his first few games back, but once he's back up to speed he could bet set for a bump in minutes with Aaron Gordon (ankle) sidelined. In five appearances before the injury, Okeke averaged 18.2 minutes per contest.