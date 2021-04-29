Okeke suffered a sprained left ankle late in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Cavaliers and didn't return, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 27 minutes prior to his departure.

The Magic have yet to provide an update regarding the severity of Okeke's sprain, so he should be viewed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies for the time being. The injury comes at an inopportune time for the rookie forward, who had bounced back from a 1-for-12 outing April 22 against the Pacers with averages of 16.0 points (on 52.8 percent shooting from the field) to go with 3.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.7 steals over his past three outings.