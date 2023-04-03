Okeke finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over the Pistons.

Okeke played more than five minutes for the first time since mid-February, although you could be forgiven for not even noticing he was on the court. At this point, it appears that Okeke is going to struggle to maintain a spot on the roster, given he is basically out of the rotation. While he can be a menace on the defensive end, his shortcomings on offense make him somewhat unplayable. Barring a shift to a much more favorable situation, Okeke can be ignored in all formats.