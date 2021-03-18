Okeke will come off the bench Thursday against the Knicks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke has started the past two games, but with Evan Fournier (groin) and Aaron Gordon (ankle) returning to the starting five, the rookie will come off the bench. Since the start of February, Okeke has averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.3 minutes.