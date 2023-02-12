Orlando recalled Okeke (knee) from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday, and he's not included on the injury report in advance of Monday's game at Chicago.

For the first time since late November, Okeke looks like he'll be available off the Orlando bench for the team's two-game road trip, which concludes Tuesday in Toronto. Okeke had been sidelined with a sore left knee before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure in late December, but he was cleared to rejoin Lakeland on Feb. 6 to begin the ramp-up process. After his knee apparently responded well to 19- and 25-minute cameos in the G League on Friday and Saturday, respectively, versus the Salt Lake City Stars, Okeke will be an option for the NBA team moving forward. However, Okeke may not have a spot in head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation, given that all of Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol look to be ahead of him in the pecking order at either forward spot.