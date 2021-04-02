Okeke went scored eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes of Thursday's overtime victory over the Pelicans.

While the shots weren't falling for Okeke, he found other ways to contribute to the victory, including finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists while leading the Magic in blocked shots. His four game streaks of scoring in double figures and shooting better than 45 percent from the field did come to an end, however. Still, over his last five games, Okeke is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.