Okeke played 33 minutes and contributed 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Okeke has had a rough time putting the ball in the basket of late, shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep over his last four games. Looking at the full month of April, Okeke has contributed in other areas, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.