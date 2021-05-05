Okeke (ankle) may not play again this season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wednesday's game against Boston will mark Okeke's fourth straight absence, and judging from coach Steve Clifford's comments Wednesday morning, the second-year forward does not appear close to making this return. "I don't even know what the time frame [is]," Clifford said. "If you look at the schedule now, it's seven games, I think it'd be 12 days, and I'm not sure even if any of those guys are that close, to be honest with you." Following Wednesday's game, the Magic will have six regular-season contests remaining as they play out the string on a rebuilding year.