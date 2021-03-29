Okeke posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Lakers.

Okeke ended as Orlando's second-highest scorer in this game, and all signs seems to indicate he will be one of the team's go-to players on offense after the flurry of traded that sent players such as Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon away from the franchise. Okeke has scored in double digits in each of his last three contests while shooting an impressive -- and unsustainable -- 68.8 percent from three-point range in that limited small sample size.