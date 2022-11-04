Okeke totaled 16 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

Okeke provided a much-needed spark off the bench on Thursday night, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the first quarter, including 3-of-3 from three, while also grabbing up four rebounds in the period. All of his three pointers came off assists from Jalen Suggs and helped the Magic tie the game at 30 heading into the second quarter. Okeke took just one shot in the second half, though he did knock down all four of his free-throw attempts as he finished with a season-high in both points (16) and rebounds (9).