Okeke ended with 17 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 victory over the Suns.

Okeke connected on all of his field-goal attempts en route to a career-high 17 points. Unfortunately, the peripheral numbers were nowhere to be seen, souring what was an otherwise productive night. The Magic could be busy over the next 24 hours and if things fall the right way, Okeke could be a player to watch down the stretch.