Okeke tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Friday's 113-102 loss to the Magic.

The 22-year-old scored double-digit points for the first time since April 4. Before Friday's game, Okeke was averaging just 7.5 points in 29.0 minutes over his past four games but has made up for it with 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in that span. The rookie is locked into 30-35 minutes a game the rest of the way for the rebuilding Magic.