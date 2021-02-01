Okeke (knee) is not listed on the Magic's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Toronto, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

A bone bruise has kept the 2019 first-rounder sidelined since New Year's Eve, but he returned to practice last week and will likely be available off the bench Tuesday night. In five appearances before the injury, Okeke averaged 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game. With Aaron Gordon (ankle) set to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Okeke could step into a slightly increased role going forward.