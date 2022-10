Okeke ended Monday's 115-102 loss to the Knicks with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes.

Okeke barely touched the floor in the loss, a worrying trend that has emerged to begin the season. Seen as a potential last-round flier, he has been anything but productive thus far. He has some obvious upside, especially on the defensive end, but unless the winds of change come very soon, he will ultimately find himself as a fantasy afterthought.