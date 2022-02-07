Okeke closed with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-83 loss to the Celtics.

Okeke did his thing on the defensive end of the floor, racking up a combined five steals and blocks. His scoring remains wildly inconsistent, as does his playing time. With the Magic possibly looking to ship out a couple of players at the deadline, Okeke is a player worth tucking away, just to see if he can ramp things up down the stretch, much like he did last season.