Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said that Okeke (knee) didn't go through shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke left Monday's game against Indiana due to left knee soreness. If Okeke doesn't play, Paolo Banchero should resume his spot in the starting lineup. The Magic's next game will be Sunday versus the 76ers.