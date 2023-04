Okeke is in the starting five for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke will be inserted into the starting lineup Thursday as the Magic are resting their typical starters after being eliminated from playoff contention. Okeke is averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes across his previous seven starts this season.