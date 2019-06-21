Magic's Chuma Okeke: Goes 16th to Orlando
Okeke (knee) was selected by the Magic with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Okeke enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at Auburn, starting 38 games and putting up 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest. However, he tore his ACL during the NCAA Tournament, so he'll likely miss at least the first month or two of his rookie season. For Orlando, selecting Okeke is more of a long-term upside play.
