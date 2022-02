Okeke ended Tuesday's 126-115 loss to the Bulls with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 23 minutes.

While Okeke's scoring has fluctuated throughout the season, it appears he's turned a corner as a defender. Tuesday's performance marked his 12th straight game with at least one steal or one block. Over the past five games alone, he's totaled nine steals and eight blocks.