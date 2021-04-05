Okeke tallied 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to Denver.

The time is now for Okeke who has been a nice run over the past two weeks. The Magic have finally embraced a rebuild and it appears Okeke is at the forefront of their current endeavors. As with any young player, Okeke is almost certainly going to hit a few bumps in the road between now and the end of the season but when all is said and done, he should be a strong addition to just about every fantasy squad.