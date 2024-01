Okeke will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Franz Wagner was diagnosed with an ankle sprain on Friday and he hasn't been given a timetable just yet. The Magic have a handful of other injuries they are dealing with as well, so Okeke will have perhaps his best opportunity of the season Friday. Okeke fared well Wednesday against the Kings, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three triples in 27 minutes.