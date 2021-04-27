Okeke dropped 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Okeke has been inconsistent in terms of scoring and dishing out assists but he's had a nose for the ball on the defensive side. In April alone, Okeke is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals, both are his best monthly totals this season, respectively. After scoring in double figures in five of the first six games post trade deadline, Okeke has done so in just four of his last 10 contests.