Okeke (knee) tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 123-108 loss to the Raptors.

On a minutes limit in his return to action after missing 16 straight games with a bone bruise in his knee, Okeke made the most of his low-usage role on offense. The 2019 first-round pick should see his playing time ramp up gradually, and he could be a candidate to emerge as a starter at power forward sooner rather than later with Aaron Gordon (ankle) likely out until after the All-Star break.