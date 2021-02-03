Okeke (knee) tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 123-108 loss to the Raptors.
On a minutes limit in his return to action after missing 16 straight games with a bone bruise in his knee, Okeke made the most of his low-usage role on offense. The 2019 first-round pick should see his playing time ramp up gradually, and he could be a candidate to emerge as a starter at power forward sooner rather than later with Aaron Gordon (ankle) likely out until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Active for first time since Dec. 31•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Progressing in recovery•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: May be facing 3-to-4-week absence•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Out with bone bruise•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Slated for further evaluation•