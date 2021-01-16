Okeke (knee) is likely to miss around 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a bone bruise Dec. 31, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Okeke's return timeline is still considered fluid, but Robbins' estimate was provided by a team source familiar with the rookie's MRI results. If the 3-to-4-week shutdown proves accurate, Okeke likely won't be an option off the Magic bench until the final week of January or the first week of February. Prior to getting shut down, Okeke had averaged 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game over five outings.