Okeke played in 22 minutes off the bench and collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Friday's defeat of the Warriors.

Friday saw the 2019 first-round pick hit career highs in both points and blocks while tying his career best with three three-pointers made. Since Aaron Gordon (ankle) went down on Jan. 31, Okeke has topped the 20-minute mark in six of nine February games.