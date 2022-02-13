Okeke registered 15 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Saturday's 132-105 loss to the Suns.

Okeke's poor field-goal percentage in the game was largely a result of the fact that all but two of his shots came from three-point range. The second-year forward has made multiple triples in four straight games, tying his longest such streak this season. Okeke also tied a season high with 10 boards to finish with his second double-double of the campaign.