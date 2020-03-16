Okeke (knee) was close to taking part in contact work in practices with the Lakeland Magic before the G League cancelled its season Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After being selected 16th overall by Orlando in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okeke opted not to sign a standard four-year rookie contract while he continued to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last March while playing for Auburn. Instead, the organization has been overseeing his rehab in the G League while preserving a spot on the 17-man roster for a healthy player in the process. The Magic have been pleased with how Okeke has been progressing from the serious knee procedure, but the cancellation of the G League season will prevent the organization from assessing him in a practice setting until the summer. Okeke should be ready to play in the Las Vegas Summer League if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't impact the event. Expect Okeke to sign his rookie deal with the Magic later this summer and contend for a rotation spot ahead of the 2020-21 season.