Okeke provided 26 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over the Rockets.

Okeke came off the bench once again as the Magic resumed play Friday, but he shot 69.2 percent from the floor to post his highest scoring total of the season. He was productive in several areas and came within one rebound of a double-double in the victory. In spite of his bench role, Okeke has played at least 25 minutes in six of his last seven appearances, and he's averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game during that time.