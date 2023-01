Okeke (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke was due for a re-evaluation on his left knee earlier this weekend after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure one month ago, but the Magic have yet to provide an update on where he stands in his recovery. With no news that the young forward has resumed practicing in any capacity, Okeke can likely be safely ruled out for the entirety of the Magic's upcoming four-game week.