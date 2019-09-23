Magic's Chuma Okeke: Not expected to play in 2019-20
The Magic are expected to keep Okeke inactive for the entire 2019-20 while he focuses on rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Just as the Kings and Nuggets have done with Harry Giles and Michael Porter Jr., respectively, over the past two years, the Magic plan to treat Okeke's rookie campaign as a redshirt year while the big man recovers from the torn ACL he sustained while playing for Auburn in the NCAA tournament. Okeke should be at or near full strength in the spring, but the Magic won't rush him back into action while the team prioritizes his long-term health. Even if he entered training camp 100 percent healthy, Okeke would likely have trouble finding playing time with all of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Mo Bamba, Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu ahead of him in some order on the Magic's frontcourt depth chart.
