Okeke provided 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 113-93 victory over Charlotte.

Okeke saw a season-high in minutes played off the bench, finishing as one of two Magic players to surpass double figures in scoring. The double-digit outing was his first of the season, also hauling in a new season-high in rebounds in the win.