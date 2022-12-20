Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Okeke has missed 14 consecutive games while being listed as out with left knee soreness and will now be sidelined for at least another month after having surgery. The 2019 first-round pick posted 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.8 minutes across the first 18 games of the season, including seven straight starts before suffering the injury. Okeke's prolonged absence has opened up more playing time for Bol Bol, who's been a revelation this year.