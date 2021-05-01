Okeke (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
A sprained ankle will keep Okeke out for a second straight game. Moritz Wagner is likely to start at power forward again.
More News
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Will not play Friday•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Ankle injury ends productive night•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Strong defensive production•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Leads Magic with 18 points•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Three steals in losing effort•
-
Magic's Chuma Okeke: Struggles from field in loss•