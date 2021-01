Okeke is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The team announced that an MRI showed all the ligaments remain intact, which is notable since it's the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL during college. Okeke was averaging 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes through the first five games of the season for Orlando.