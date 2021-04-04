Okeke turned in 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 loss to the Jazz.

Through five starts with the new-look Magic, Okeke has looked impressive at the four. He's averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.8 blocked shots over that span and Is getting closer and closer to his first double-double of the season. While the game was an embarrassment for Orlando, they're acclimating after a complete overhaul at the trade deadline, and players like Okeke need a little time to figure out their respective roles as the Magic rebuild begins.