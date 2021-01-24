Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Okeke (knee) has been involved in the team's practice sessions since Tuesday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Okeke isn't believed to have advanced to full-contact, full-court work just yet, so he doesn't appear on track to make it back in action before the end of January. That said, Okeke looks to be trending toward the early end of the 3-to-4-week recovery timeline he received when he was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, so he could be ready to play again in early February. Before going down with the injury, the 2019 first-round pick had averaged 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game over five appearances.