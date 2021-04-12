Okeke (hip) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

A sore hip kept Okeke out of Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, but there's hope that he'll be able to get back in the lineup on the second night of the back-to-back set. Okeke's role with the Magic has picked up since the team parted ways with Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier at the deadline. Over his last eight appearances, Okeke is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.8 minutes.