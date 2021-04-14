Okeke (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Chicago.

The 22-year-old had seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds two assists and one block in 27 minutes Monday against the Spurs, but he's still not fully recovered from the hip injury. Okeke was on a minutes restriction Monday, but it didn't lead to a significant decrease in playing time.