Okeke is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to a sore right hip.

Okeke has seen an increased role since the trade deadline. Over the past eight games, he's averaged 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes. If he sits out Sunday, more minutes could be available for James Ennis, Donta Hall and Robert Franks.