Okeke supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in five minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 victory over the Wizards.

Okeke appeared for just the eighth time this season, logging five minutes in garbage time. With the Magic arguably the hottest team in the league right now, there is simply no way for Okeke to be anything more than a blowout option. Simply put, there is no need to consider him a viable fantasy asset.