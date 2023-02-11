Okeke (knee) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Heat while he remains on assignment with the G League's Lakeland Magic.

Okeke appears to be healthy again after requiring arthroscopic left knee surgery, but Orlando is having him regain conditioning in the G League before clearing him to rejoin the NBA squad. Because he's a young player who may not have a regular spot in the NBA rotation the rest of the season, Okeke could play at least a few more games in the G League before getting called back up to Orlando. After being assigned to the G League on Monday, Okeke made his first appearance for Lakeland in Friday's 124-115 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. He played 19 minutes and finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block.