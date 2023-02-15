Okeke closed Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Raptors with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes.

Okeke was back on the floor for the first time since November 21, returning from what ended up being minor knee surgery. While it was nice to see him back out there, it is clear he will be on a firm minute restriction, not unlike Jonathan Isaac. The Magic have a plethora of forwards, meaning Okeke is unlikely to feature heavily, at least not for the foreseeable future. In case you were wondering, there are no fantasy implications here.