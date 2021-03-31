Okeke delivered 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Okeke had a strong performance on both ends of the court, pacing the Magic in points while also ending tied for the team's lead in steals. Okeke has scored in double digits in four games in a row and continues to embrace a bigger role on offense following the many trades that shook up the Magic's roster last week. Okeke is averaging 17.8 points per game over that aforementioned four-game stretch.