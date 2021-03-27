Okeke posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Okeke seems set to work as the Magic's starting power forward the rest of the season, and performances like Friday's one should only boost his chances of holding a big role on offense during the final weeks of the regular season. Okeke was particularly deadly from deep, making four of his six three-point attempts, and he's now scored in double digits in back-to-back games for the first time in the current campaign. He's expected to benefit greatly from the flurry of moves that depleted the roster earlier this week.