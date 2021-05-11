Okeke (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Okeke's sprained ankle will end his season, as he failed to travel with the Magic for the team's season-concluding four-game road trip. Okeke became a bigger focal point of the team after the trade deadline as the Magic shifted to a full rebuild. The second-year "rookie" -- Okeke missed all of last season due to injury -- started his final 17 appearances and averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes. He projects to start at one of the forward spots for Orlando next season.